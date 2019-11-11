Hunned Kay Announces The Release Of His Latest Single Scars 

BMI recording artist Hunned Kay has dropped his new single, which is named scars. Currently, the song can be downloaded/streamed via Spotify, Pandora, and his fans can hear the song on his YouTube channel. Hunned Kay is also going to appear in some TV shows and films, which he is pretty excited about. Though he will be featuring in them as an unsigned artist. Previously this artist produced created and starred in other music videos, including “Where Was You,” “Runaway Love,” “You,” “Man Down,” and many others.

In a recent press interview, Hunned Kay said, “It really breaks my heart when my lyrics are stolen for Best rap songs in 2019, and I am not even being given credit.” These things are quite common in the music industry when you work as an independent artist. “Major corporations exploit you by stealing your work.” The problem described by Hunned Kay is quite common. From Robbin Thicke to James Brown; from famous bands like Coldplayto Will.I.Am, all have been accused of stealing lyrics from other artists. In the case of an unsigned artist, the problem becomes more complicated since they do not have the means to fight with a significant music corporation.

Hunned Kay further went on to say, “I am speaking for all the unsigned artists who have been in a similar situation like me. I cannot blame the fans because of what they do? It is a big artist who is the culprit. Though I am quite positive and happy about my new single “scars.” I hope I emerge as a New Hip Hop Artist in 2019, ven though I have been working as an artist for a long time. Let us hope for the best.”

About Hunned Kay

Hunned Kay is a BMI artist who specializes in composing rap and Hip-Hop songs. Though he has created several music videos, he is yet to become a household name in the US. Currently, the artist is going to feature in some upcoming movies and TV shows. He has previously starred in some music videos and TV shows.

For more information on the artist, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/hunnedkay

Media Contact:

Hunned Kay

Email: hunnedkay@icloud.com

Social Media/Digital Platforms: snd.click/rYTJ1