HUNGER Drops Music Video for Single “NAKED”

Tailored by memories of self-doubt, “NAKED” is HUNGER’s message for those who struggle with self-acceptance and desire to become more self-assured in a society perpetually obsessed with image. The band thinks this issue is particularly true when it comes to the youth. “Constant judgment in our society these days creates a lot of pressure, especially on young people. “NAKED’s” message is that it’s okay to be yourself, it’s okay to be weird, be who you are and don’t care too much what other people think of you,” explains the trio. Although the musicality of the track itself is enough to capture this message, the visual elements of the music video are masterfully chosen for further emphasis. With a color palette that fluctuates between light to dark colors, NAKED’s visuals are thematically consistent with the ups-and-downs of finding self-acceptance that are explored within its lyrics. This combination makes “NAKED” a journey of the senses, ultimately leading to a destination of self-assurance that we could all use a bit more of.

This rising band has worked with an all-star team to make “NAKED” such a monumental release. Credits include production by Daniele Autore, mixing by Jeremy Wheatley, and mastering by Joe La Porta, all of which have collectively worked with artists like Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, and The Neighbourhood.

With only a couple years in the industry, HUNGER has already compiled an impressive list of musical accomplishments. Some of the biggest include reaching almost 3 million Spotify streams for their song “Amused,” performing at venues with artists like Against the Current, Phoenix, and Alt-J, as well as having their music featured on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and an advertising campaign for Mitsubishi. With over 30,000 monthly streams on Spotify alone, HUNGER has a substantial following that’s clearly just the tip of their iceberg of musical success.

“NAKED” is now available to stream and download across digital music platforms. The video can be seen on the band’s VEVO channel on YouTube. Keep up with HUNGER by visiting HUNGERband.com.