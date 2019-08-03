HUNGER Deliver Fiery New Single “My Shirt Your Dress”

Ambitious alt-rock trio HUNGER, have released their new track, “My Shirt Your Dress.” The song is the second single off of their forthcoming record, Mosaik. With a chilled melancholic sound, HUNGER stray from their trademark synth-based tracks and embrace a moody, dark pop, soundscape. “My Shirt Your Dress” is now available to download and stream across all digital media platforms worldwide.

Dropping a single each month in preparation for their new record, “My Shirt Your Dress” is the second track to be released, and encapsulates the feeling that comes with never fully being given a chance to experience a relationship with someone you care deeply about. “The song is about the big ‘what-if’ love of your life,” the band explains. “We all have it. We all know it. You might have this one person you never asked on a date although you felt a very strong connection with, or might have met the better half of your life, but for some reason it just didn’t work out. Sometimes love just never really gets the chance.” Produced by the band’s own Johannes Herbst, HUNGER hope to present these manifested feelings of missed opportunity to their listeners through “My Shirt Your Dress.” For the upcoming accompanying visual, HUNGER teamed up with LA-based leather brand, BOOKER NYC.

HUNGER is an Austrian trio, originally hailing from Vienna. In 2015, childhood friends Daniel Rumpel and Johannes Herbst approached long-term fellow vocalist Lucas Fendrich, with the intention of creating a truly dark and cinematic sound. After developing some demos together, the three set out to build a studio in a borrowed apartment and brought their sound to life. The band soon made their way to Los Angeles to further hone their vision of HUNGER in all of its aspects. They grew stronger as a team, and became an experienced live band during their time in the US. HUNGER has now successfully channeled big emotion into a moody but melodic blend of alt-rock and synth-pop.

“My Shirt Your Dress” is a single off of HUNGER’s upcoming album, Mosaik. Download and stream the track across all digital media platforms worldwide, available now. You can keep up with HUNGER’s journey at HUNGERband.com.