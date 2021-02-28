Hulvey Drops Highly New Single & Music Video For “Reasons”, Featuring Lecrae & Svrcina

Hulvey, from Reach Records, has dropped his highly anticipated new single “Reasons” featuring his mentor and labelmate Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae and pop sensation SVRCINA. “Reasons” is impacting radio now and can be streamed and downloaded across all digital platforms.

The song communicates the authentic fears the Brunswick native felt about losing his grandfather, life after death and thoughts of eternity. The chorus, performed by SVRCINA, reminds listeners there are many reasons for people to keep on moving forward and to not give up. Lecrae jumps in on a verse communicating about the trials life throws at us from death, loss and trauma but we can find hope in Christ to push through. See full lyrics below.

Hulvey says he wrote “Reasons” to “remind people that even though we have lost so many things: friends, families, jobs, homes, even our minds, peace and hope is still here. God is still completely and willing to wrap you up anytime. He has paved a way for us to be free.”

The 22-year-old Brunswick, GA native, went from dropping out of college and scrubbing toilets at Publix to becoming Reach Records latest hip hop rising artist. His label debut project BRKNHRT released in 2020 and immediately garnered him national praise. Pandora named him “Christian Artist to Watch in 2020”, his tracks ‘Higher’ and ‘Real Love’ from Hulvey Vol. 1 and Hulvey Vol. 2 were featured on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta in 2020 and ‘Cold Blooded’ was featured on ABC’s hit show ‘The Rookie’.

For more information on Hulvey and “Reasons” visit www.reachrecords.com