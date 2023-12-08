Hugh Phillips – Boys That’s A Cowgirl: Radio/Media Download
Born in New Jersey but now residing in Colorado, Hugh Phillips is a country singer with heavy influences by Darrell Scott and Dwight Yoakam. Phillips is a multi-instrumentalist being able to play upright bass, piano, dobro, mandolin, and guitar. With what he calls “Colorado Country”, you will always be on your feet whenever you see him take the stage.
In his latest single, “Boys That’s A Cowgirl”, he talks about finding the love of his life, a true cowgirl. He sings “if there’s ever been a hard driving fast riding slow dancing woman that will rock your world/ boys that’s a cowgirl.”
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Hugh Phillips
Song Title: Boys That’s A Cowgirl
Publishing: Hugh Phillips
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Publishing 2: SSM Publishing
Publishing Affiliation 2: Other
Album Title: Boys That’s A Cowgirl
Record Label: Evolution
