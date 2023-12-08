Hugh Phillips – Boys That’s A Cowgirl: Radio/Media Download

Born in New Jersey but now residing in Colorado, Hugh Phillips is a country singer with heavy influences by Darrell Scott and Dwight Yoakam. Phillips is a multi-instrumentalist being able to play upright bass, piano, dobro, mandolin, and guitar. With what he calls “Colorado Country”, you will always be on your feet whenever you see him take the stage.

In his latest single, “Boys That’s A Cowgirl”, he talks about finding the love of his life, a true cowgirl. He sings “if there’s ever been a hard driving fast riding slow dancing woman that will rock your world/ boys that’s a cowgirl.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Hugh Phillips

Song Title: Boys That’s A Cowgirl

Publishing: Hugh Phillips

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Boys That’s A Cowgirl

Record Label: Evolution