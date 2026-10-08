Hudson Westbrook sets dates for his ‘Hits Me’ tour this fall

Hudson Westbrook will embark on his 2026 “Hits Me” Tour, a fall headlining trek that will take the rising Texas singer across the country. The 24-date run is scheduled to begin Sept. 18-19 with back-to-back performances at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas, and continue through December.

The tour will feature support from Georgia country newcomer Kenny Whitmire and singer-songwriter Ethan Burdick. The outing marks Westbrook’s first major headlining appearances in several key markets, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York and Boston.

The tour announcement arrives during a breakout period for Westbrook, who has quickly established himself as one of country music’s emerging performers. The Stephenville, Texas, native earned his first No. 1 single with “House Again” on the Mediabase country chart and released his debut album, Texas Forever, in 2025. He has also surpassed one billion global streams and recently continued building his profile through major touring opportunities.

Tickets can be found via: Ticketmaster.

For additional info, head to Westbrook’s website.