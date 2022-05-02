Laura Jane Jones, vocalist for Enrique Iglesias and CEO of Laura Jane International Vocal Studio, in cooperation with the Houston Professional Musicians Union, Horace Young, Jose Diaz Music Institute, St. Mark Lutheran Church and Future Stars of Houston, has unveiled details for the “Houston Sings For Ukraine” initiative.

Enrique Iglesias Vocalist & CEO Of Laura Jane International Vocal Studio Laura Jane Organizes Charity Initiative To Support The Ukraine

Spearheaded by Jones, the “Houston Sings For Ukraine” features an 18-person chorus singing the “We Sing For Ukraine” song, which was originally penned by producer and award winning composer Ira Antelis, who felt compelled to help the people affected by the war in Ukraine. A link to the video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA3jDatUu7Yand 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Abundance International, a charity that supports orphans in Ukraine.

“I am a global citizen, I have played KYIV four times, three times with Enrique Iglesias and one time with Joe Cocker. My heart and soul led me to do this,” said Laura Jane.

“Houston Sings For Ukraine” was recorded at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Houston, TX and features such performers as Houston’s own Sharon Montgomery, Khiara Sherman, and Andre M. James and was produced by Anthony Lenzi, in association with Ira Antelis.

“Houston Sings For Ukraine” comes on the heels of “LA Sings For Ukraine” (which Jones also appears on) and “Chicago Sings For Ukraine.” New York and Wisconsin are up next as well.

For more information about “We Sing For Ukraine,” visit https://www.wesingforukraine.com. For more information about Laura Jane visit http://laurajanemusic.net.

Follow Laura Jane on social at: @miss_janejonez (IG) | @Sweetlaurajane1 (Twitter) |

@LauraJanesMusic (YouTube)