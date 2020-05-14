Houston Bernard Set To Release New Single “American Dream” May 15th

If there ever was a time to release a song about the so-called “American Dream,” May 15th might be it. American Dream is best described as an old school 90’s country song that mixes John Cougar Mellencamp with some current perspective. Written by songwriters Jason Hamor, and Braeden Counts – Bernard worked with legendary producer Bill McDermott (Kylie Trout, Joey Feek, Nascar) at Omni Sounds Studio in Nashville to record what will be his first radio single.

“As Americans, we have all been inspired by the idea of making our dreams come true. It is possible in America. I grew up with a dream to serve my country and play music and hope to bring joy to others while being lucky enough to play music. In our country, we share so many of the same challenges, especially in current times, and all have our own version of the American Dream. I am inspired every day by those who go after their dreams. All dreams have challenges, and what’s really important is to enjoy the journey,” Bernard said.

Houston Bernard brings an upbeat relatable song to life with his powerhouse vocals and a touch of 90’s country twang. American Dream transcends age, economic barriers and resonates with a large audience. He’s gained early support from not only a new group of country listeners but his extensive fanbase.

Houston Bernard not only displays his potential as a trendsetter in country music but shows he is worthy of it is his newest track. The return to his 90s country roots mixed with confident vocals and relatable lyrics – gain supporters who aren’t usually fans of country music. Houston Bernard might live in a major city but the western lifestyle is in his blood. He is, after all, a direct descendant of famous gunfighter George “Bittercreek” Newcomb – a member of the infamous Wild Bunch and a most wanted man in the 1890’s. His father and uncle once fronted well known country music group, The Rebel Brothers.

Influenced by traditional country music and rockabilly, Houston Bernard is inspired to create relatable and modern country music that leans on its traditional past. Earning over 100K streams on Spotify for his earlier single We Made Out and hauling in over 657K views on YouTube for the video, Bernard has created a Nationwide Buzz that is not slowing down anytime soon. Headlining his own shows and sharing the stage with acts like Old Dominion, Luke Bryan, and Clint Black from his hometown in Massachusetts across the country to California, he is entertaining the audience with talent, infectious energy, and class.

