House OK’s More Money For U.S. Pubcasters

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved $495 million in advance funding for public broadcasting in Fiscal Year 2022, the first increase for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in 10 years.

The news was cheered by CPB and America’s Public Television Stations (APTS).

The funds will be given to CPB through the FY 2020 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriation bill.

The $495 million in funding represents a $50 million increase for CPB’s fiscal 2022 advance appropriation, and CPB President/CEO Patricia Harrison noted her group’s appreciation of the strong funding support from the Democratic-controlled House.

Thanks to the Public Broadcasting Act, the majority of this increase will be directed to the nearly 1,500 locally owned public media stations, allowing them to create additional educational resources and engagement experiences, prepare job seekers for in-demand careers, and expand local journalism and authentic storytelling.

APTS President/CEO Patrick Butler noted that this increase “will enable public television stations to educate more children, protect more lives and property, and enable more well-informed citizens to guide the world’s most important democracy.”

In related news, CPB has a new VP/Communications: Shana Teehan.

Teehan takes her new role on June 24 and was previously senior advisor/communications director for Rep. Kevin Brady, former Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.