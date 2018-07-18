House Communications And Technology Subcommittee Schedules FCC Oversight Hearing For Next Wednesday

Subcommittee HearingThe HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE Communications and Technology Subcommittee will hold an FCC oversight hearing next WEDNESDAY (7/25). The subcommittee’s release listed topics to be considered as including “the FCC’s work to close the digital divide, support innovation and 5G, enhance public safety technologies and alerts, strengthen national security, and more.” The hearing comes in the wake of Commission Chairman AJIT PAI’s surprise move to send the controversial SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE deal to a hearing before an administrative law judge.

Subcommittee Chair MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN) said, “This subcommittee has been busy this Congress working to improve our nation’s communications systems and infrastructure for the 21st century, including passing the first reauthorization of the FCC since 1990. The FCC has been a solid partner in working towards our shared goals to increase broadband internet access, ensure reliable public safety communications, win the race to 5G, and much more. I look forward to receiving an update from Chairman PAI and the commissioners about the latest progress on these issues.”