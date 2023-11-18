Hot Radio Maine’s Turkey Giveaway Returns for 11th Year

Hot Radio Maine’s annual Thanksgiving free turkey giveaway is returning for the 11th consecutive year. This year’s giveaway consists of over 100 free turkeys. The annual event is a tentpole tradition for the station resulting in over 2,000 free turkeys given away over the last decade. In conjunction with Maine’s Credit Unions, this year’s giveaway will be at the IGA in Wells, Maine on 1517 Post Road. The turkey giveaway will begin at 11am on Tuesday, November 21 and will be handed out on a first come, first basis until all of the turkeys are given out.

As in previous years, there is no cost, no catch, and no strings attached to receive a free turkey for Thanksgiving. The public needs to only show up at the Wells IGA at 11am and turkeys will be given away while supplies last. As in previous years, Hot Radio Maine does respectfully ask that those in need of help are allowed to go first.

Hot Radio Maine Program Director and morning host Ryan Deelon announced the giveaway on the station’s statewide signal saying, “This event has become a staple for our radio station and only continues to grow both in size and turnout every year. With the cost of everything rising around us we know this holiday season could be hard for some people. We believe in supporting and giving back to our community and hopefully this free turkey giveaway can help some who may be struggling this Thanksgiving.”