Hot 99.5/Washington DC Taps Emily Sklar for Nights

Emily Sklar joins iHeartMedia CHR WIHT-FM (Hot 99.5) Washington DC for nights, weekdays from 7-midnight, effective May 14. She joins the DC cluster from co-owned WKQI-FM (Channel 955) Detroit where she most recently served as the midday personality. Before taking over middays, she began her career as an intern for “Mojo in The Morning” on the station. Sklar is a graduate of Michigan State University.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Emily to the Nation’s Capital and HOT 99.5,” said Program Director Rob Kruz. “Her talent, energy and work ethic make Emily the perfect choice to take nights on HOT 99.5 to new heights!”

“The energy and passion behind this team is contagious,” said Sklar. “I am so excited to be joining the HOT 99.5 family and can’t wait to connect with the listeners here in D.C.”