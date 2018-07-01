Hopeless Records Celebrates 25th Birthday

25th Anniversary

HOPELESS RECORDS is celebrating its 25-year anniversary with a brand-new logo and special releases, giveaways and events. During its tenure, HOPELESS RECORDS has released over 350 albums with sales exceeding eight million albums.

“Hopeless is a story that’s much more than a personal dream come true,” label Founder/Pres. LOUIS POSEN said. “It is an example that our challenges help us stumble upon our strengths. It shows that putting principles before profit results in profit, and it shows that a long-term commitment to artist development works. From being dared to release a 7-inch, 25 years ago, to many top-five records, HOPELESS has been an amazing journey of learning, laughing, and loving. I am truly lucky, honored, and privileged to be on this journey with such an incredible artist roster, team of people, and wonderful music community.”