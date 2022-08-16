Hoodie Allen Releases Anthemic Pop-Punk Single “Call Me Never”

Today cross-genre hitmaker Hoodie Allen releases his pop-punk single “Call Me Never.” The song, taking notes from staples like Blink-182 and New Found Glory, seamlessly melds his timeless pop sound with fresh punk influences to mark a new era for Hoodie’s extensive discography. His emergence in the pop-punk genre comes as no surprise after working alongside Fall Out Boy, Panic At The Disco, State Champs, and more. In addition to the track is a comedic, action-packed music video that allows Hoodie’s acting chops and high jinks to shine. The video juxtaposes the emotional backstory of the lyrics, as Hoodie explains:

“Call Me Never is all about being in that endless cycle of chasing someone who’s bad for you yet simultaneously trying to run away from those tendencies and move forward with your life. It’s the phase of being stuck and I was definitely stuck when I wrote it. We tell ourselves lies to get over someone and we tell that someone that we’d be better off alone but yet if we were over it, we wouldn’t need to keep the conversation going. It’s pop punky and evocative of all of my teenaged influences at its finest new found glory…but despite the high energy fast-paced sing-along, it is still ultimately about a weak moment that you can’t shake.” – Hoodie Allen

Hoodie Allen delivers heartbreak-inspired emo hooks in the latest iteration of his ever-evolving musical journey. His upcoming eight-track album weaves between infectious pop melodies juxtaposed with punk guitar riffs. A sonic departure from his usual playful raps, the record takes listeners on a highly personal journey of the messiness that befalls a breakup. The alternative pop-punk emergence isn’t completely unexpected, however, as Hoodie has previously toured with the likes of Fall Out Boy, opened for Panic at the Disco & Twenty One Pilots, and collaborated with Mark Hoppus (of Blink 182) and State Champs.

The Brooklyn-based indie musician became an independent sensation when he first formally arrived in 2009. Without a label or management, his 2012 EP All American landed in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 200, delivering 2 platinum singles, and eventually moving over 250,000 units. His mainstream success led to a collaboration with Ed Sheeran in 2014, which garnered buzz from MTV, Buzzfeed, Billboard, and more. Now he is poised to break all preconceptions with his next genre-shifting release, which was co-written and produced with The Wreck’s Nick Anderson. Hoodie’s fun-loving yet vulnerably honest take on alternative rock is fueled by his long-time love of punk rock and guaranteed to strike a chord with anyone looking for a vibrant summer soundtrack.

Hoodie Allen With Or Without You 2022 Tour Dates

August 2 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

August 6 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

August 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

August 9 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

August 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

August 12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

August 13 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

August 15 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

August 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

August 20 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

August 21 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

August 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Loft

August 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

August 26 – Washington DC @ Union Stage

August 27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

