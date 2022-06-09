Hoodie Allen Debuts Pop-Rock Sound on New Single “Wouldn’t That Be Nice”

Hoodie Allen reveals the first track debuting his alternative pop-rock emergence, “Wouldn’t That Be Nice.” Driven by the emotions of heartbreak, the emo track showcases Hoodie Allen’s musical abilities and smashes down preconceptions from his previous releases. Coinciding with the song is an elaborate, cinematic music video portraying the beginning of the upcoming album’s storyline.

The track is anthemic in its emotional peaks and valleys much like the up and down nature of the relationship it speaks to. The soft start builds into a powerful punk-inspired melody that exemplifies the emotional waves throughout his upcoming album, making it an ideal preview of Hoodie’s new direction:

“Wouldn’t That Be Nice felt like the first single because this is the first time I’m really giving people a storytelling album and it felt like there couldn’t be anywhere to start except the beginning of the end. It’s about the feeling of still holding on even though there’s so much wrong that has transpired. I want to open people up to this world I’ve created and I think Wouldn’t That Be Nice showcases all the highs and lows and the range of dynamics. Therefore, it is the perfect appetizer for what’s to come.” – Hoodie Allen

Hoodie Allen delivers heartbreak-inspired emo hooks in the latest iteration of his ever-evolving musical journey. His upcoming eight-track album weaves between infectious pop melodies juxtaposed with punk guitar riffs. A sonic departure from his usual playful raps, the record takes listeners on a highly personal journey of the messiness that befalls a breakup. The alternative pop-punk emergence isn’t completely unexpected, however, as Hoodie has previously toured with the likes of Fall Out Boy, opened for Panic at the Disco & Twenty One Pilots, and collaborated with Mark Hoppus (of Blink 182) and State Champs.

The Brooklyn-based indie musician became an independent sensation when he first formally arrived in 2009. Without a label or management, his 2012 EP All American landed in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 200, delivering 2 platinum singles, and eventually moving over 250,000 units. His mainstream success led to a collaboration with Ed Sheeran in 2014, which garnered buzz from MTV, Buzzfeed, Billboard, and more. Now he is poised to break all preconceptions with his next genre-shifting release, which was co-written and produced with The Wreck’s Nick Anderson. Hoodie’s fun-loving yet vulnerably honest take on alternative rock is fueled by his long-time love of punk rock and guaranteed to strike a chord with anyone looking for a vibrant summer soundtrack.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements from Hoodie Allen here.