Hoodie Allen Announces Summer 2022 “With Or Without You” Tour Dates

Hoodie Allen announces the With or Without You 2022 summer tour starting in Boston and ending in NYC and spanning across the United States throughout the month of August. To commemorate the 10-year mark of his first commercially released album All American, Hoodie’s setlist will be packed with fan favorites like “No Interruption” alongside new music from his upcoming album including his latest single “Wouldn’t That Be Nice”

Driven by the emotions of heartbreak, the emo track “Wouldn’t That Be Nice” showcases Hoodie Allen’s musical abilities and smashes down preconceptions from his previous releases. The powerful punk-inspired melody exemplifies the emotional waves throughout his upcoming album, making it an ideal preview of Hoodie’s new direction. Coinciding with the song is a dynamic music video complete with special effects and theatrics to tell the heart-wrenching story. The With or Without You Tour will deliver glimpses into the past and future of Hoodie’s discography for new and old fans to enjoy.

“I’m so excited to be back on tour doing the thing that I love the most in this world. I can’t believe it’s been nearly 3 years since my last live show right before the pandemic.

I want to do something special to celebrate it for all the fans who have had to wait so long…instead of just a normal show, I am going to be meeting every fan who gets a ticket right when the doors open! So your ticket will also get you a photo with me. I just want to find a way to give back and make this experience awesome and different – and the best way to show the fans how much they mean to me is to tell them myself. Can’t wait to see you all there!” – HOODIE ALLEN

Hoodie Allen delivers heartbreak-inspired emo hooks in the latest iteration of his ever-evolving musical journey. His upcoming eight-track album weaves between infectious pop melodies juxtaposed with punk guitar riffs. A sonic departure from his usual playful raps, the record takes listeners on a highly personal journey of the messiness that befalls a breakup. The alternative pop-punk emergence isn’t completely unexpected, however, as Hoodie has previously toured with the likes of Fall Out Boy, opened for Panic at the Disco & Twenty One Pilots, and collaborated with Mark Hoppus (of Blink 182) and State Champs.

The Brooklyn-based indie musician became an independent sensation when he first formally arrived in 2009. Without a label or management, his 2012 EP All American landed in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 200, delivering 2 platinum singles, and eventually moving over 250,000 units. His mainstream success led to a collaboration with Ed Sheeran in 2014, which garnered buzz from MTV, Buzzfeed, Billboard, and more. Now he is poised to break all preconceptions with his next genre-shifting release, which was co-written and produced with The Wreck’s Nick Anderson. Hoodie’s fun-loving yet vulnerably honest take on alternative rock is fueled by his long-time love of punk rock and guaranteed to strike a chord with anyone looking for a vibrant summer soundtrack.

Hoodie Allen With Or Without You 2022 Tour Dates

August 2 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

August 6 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

August 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

August 9 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

August 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

August 12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

August 13 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

August 15 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

August 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

August 20 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

August 21 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

August 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Loft

August 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

August 26 – Washington DC @ Union Stage

August 27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza