HoodDiCaprio Releases “Stunt Wit’Chu”: Radio/Media Download
Born in Dallas Texas Jan 24th 1986
Raised on the Eastside/Northside of Jacksonville, FL since the age of 7. Started songwriting in 1999, and in 2017 decided to pursue a career as a musician. Musical influences are Nas, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Styles P, Lil Wayne, Trick Daddy, Outkast, T.I., Gucci Mane, Pimp C and Bun B.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: HoodDiCaprio
Song Title: Stunt Wit’Chu
Publishing: Radicalshiftaz1
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: AllisGodinMotion
Record Label: Knockumentry Music Group
|DeWayne Rhodes
|3058503277
|kmp012486@gmail.com