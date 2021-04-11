fb_image.jpeg

HoodDiCaprio Releases “Stunt Wit’Chu”: Radio/Media Download

Born in Dallas Texas Jan 24th 1986
Raised on the Eastside/Northside of Jacksonville, FL since the age of 7. Started songwriting in 1999, and in 2017 decided to pursue a career as a musician. Musical influences are Nas, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Styles P, Lil Wayne, Trick Daddy, Outkast, T.I., Gucci Mane, Pimp C and Bun B.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: HoodDiCaprio
Song Title: Stunt Wit’Chu
Publishing: Radicalshiftaz1
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: AllisGodinMotion
Record Label: Knockumentry Music Group
Record Label:
Knockumentry Music Group
DeWayne Rhodes
3058503277
kmp012486@gmail.com

