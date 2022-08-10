Honey Cellar’s Folk-Rock Album Candidly Captures Standing on the ‘Borders’ of Life’s Intersections

Borders shows both an instrumental and lyrical evolution as throughout the album, the group poses thought-provoking questions, but doesn’t necessarily seek to answer them. Instead, they intentionally leave space for their ruminations to be felt deeply and to be reflected on intentionally. Tracks like “Passing Ships,” “Curtain,” “Artist’s Dream” and “About You” contemplate the “what if’s” of relationships in the face of unfulfilled love. On the other hand, “787” and “Sisters” speak of familial relationships and define their importance with tender anecdotes. Creating a well-rounded yet thematically sound record isn’t easy, but Honey Cellar manages to do it. Zooming into the micro-workings of some relationships while allowing for perspective from a macro level, Borders also tackles environmental issues and the scope of humanity through the lens of the earth and our fleeting time on it. “All of us have stood at borders, whether physical, mental, emotional, or relationship-based, and had to make big decisions about our future,” Holden explains. “We also see ourselves—as a few of the many humans on the planet—standing at social and environmental borders.” This is why tracks like “Around,” “Dorma” and “Come What May” hold profound importance to the group and seek to explore the idea of life cycles and the complex yet simple nature of things. Listening to Borders is like going through a dark tunnel with winds and turns, highs and lows, but ultimately, with light on the other side. In the final track, they sing: “Winter fades, earth spins round, we all rise to another dawn. Come what may, we’ll stand our ground. We will smile, as we go on.”