Honey Cellar’s Folk-Rock Album Candidly Captures Standing on the ‘Borders’ of Life’s Intersections
Honey Cellar’s sophomore album Borders takes listeners beyond the surface and dives deep into the interconnectedness of humanity with the earth and the complicated relationships of humans with each other. The album, out June 24, glides seamlessly between evocative subject matters and weaves themes together with artful ease. “In the last few years, we—as a band and as individuals—have gone through a multitude of life changes. We’ve faced heartbreak, death, illness, job changes and financial insecurity. We’ve started new relationships, ended old ones and some of us have gotten married. We’ve traveled and lived in other cities and countries. And through it all, we’ve been observing, reflecting and writing,” the band explains. In this way, Borders feels like a collage of the human experience. Reflecting on the magnitude of nature on “Dorma,” exploring feelings of conflicting agony and grief on “Rice” and then jumping to lighthearted sweetness on “Love Song,” this 11-track album authentically captures life’s highs and lows. The candidness and talent of band members Joey Buttlar (drums, percussion), Danny Connolly (vocals, rhythm guitar), Lucy Holden (vocals, violin, mandolin), Catherine Krol (vocals, bass, guitar) and Tariq Shihadah (lead guitar) shine through on every track in new ways. Differing from their debut album, Borders finds folk-rock group Honey Cellar bordering new musical territories. The band’s folky foundations, which still prominently feature their characteristic violin, mandolin and flute, were infused with subtle indie and pop elements, bringing a new dimension to their sound.
About Honey Cellar:
Honey Cellar is a folk rock band based in Chicago, IL. Their debut album In Our Time was built around more traditional folk instrumentation and arrangement. Their second album, Borders, will be released in Summer of 2022 and is a natural evolution of their sound, leaning on folk-rock, folk-pop, and even indie-rock sensibilities. Their new sound brings the band to spacey new heights with the introduction of lead guitarist Shihadah and a more collaborative blend of songwriting. Each song is still shaped by their deep roots in folk music through the prominent featuring of violin, mandolin and flute.