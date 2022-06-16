Honey Cellar Incites Activism With Evocative New Track “Dorma”

“Dorma” is Honey Cellar’s anthem to the earth. Drawing inspiration from the sounds of the mandolin, the band leaned into their folk-rock sensibilities and collaborative spirit to create their latest track, out May 13. The Illinois-based band consists of Joey Buttlar (drums, percussion), Danny Connolly (guitar, vocals), Lucy Holden (violin, mandolin, vocals), Catherine Krol (bass, vocals) and Tariq Shihadah (guitar). The band explains that Holden originally brought the mandolin riff to Connolly who “paired it with a catchy counter-melody that resulted in the evocative chorus we hear today.” The chorus is not only evocative but incredibly powerful. “Rivers run into the sea, smoothing all the jagged edges of the stones beneath. And in our time, stars will close their eyes. We’ll dream of brighter things,” Krol and Connolly sing. “Dorma” deals with the precariousness of climate change but in a non-political tone. There is a subtle grace to the song’s structure as it reminds listeners of the complex yet fragile relationship between humans and our home.

Bringing a relevant issue to light, folk-rock group Honey Cellar sings about the beauty of the earth amidst the climate change crisis

As for the song’s name, Holden shares that it was a word that came to her during the music-making process that seemed to describe the feel of the track. Later, she found that “dorma” is the Italian word for sleep and discovered the famous aria “Nessun Dorma.” Building the lyrics around this inspiration, the band created “Dorma,” the second single off of their second album. “Our intention with this song was to evoke the primal imagery that humans began with when interacting with the world, until we ultimately extracted ourselves from the role that nature plays in guiding the fate of our lives and experiences,” the band explains. “It’s a call to action, guided by a fear of and for nature.”