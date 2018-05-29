Hometown Broadcasting/Portsmouth, OH Names Jeff Adams GM

WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP./MARTINSBURG Station Manager JEFF ADAMS has been named GM at HOMETOWN BROADCASTING/PORTSMOUTH, OH Hot AC WNXT/FM (MIX 99.3), Sports WNXT-A (FOX SPORTS RADIO) and Classic Rock WZZZ (107.5 THE BREEZE), starting JUNE 4th.

“It’s a thrill to join owner BRUCE LESLIE, OM STEVE HAYES and the entire team at HOMETOWN BROADCASTING of PORTSMOUTH,” said ADAMS. “They’ve been doing outstanding local radio and doing it the right way for many years. HOMETOWN BROADCASTING is a very appropriate name for the company, as the stations are completely woven into the fabric of the communities they serve. I can’t wait to get started!”

ADAMS can be reached at jeffhadams@frontier.com.