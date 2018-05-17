Home Team Publishing Signs Parker Welling

Singer/songwriter PARKER WELLING has inked a deal with HOME TEAM PUBLISHING. WELLING’s songwriting credits include RUSSELL DICKERSON’s #1 hit, “Yours,” and his current single, “Blue Tacoma.” The company was launched by VALORY MUSIC CO.’s THOMAS RHETT, G MAJOR MANAGEMENT’s VIRGINIA DAVIS, and RHETT AKINS last year.

“I am so excited to join HOME TEAM PUBLISHING,” said WELLING. “When I started looking for a publishing deal, I really wanted a team that includes female leadership, and I wanted an artist/writer involved. I feel like I found what I was looking for times ten! THOMAS RHETT, RHETT, and the HOME TEAM feel like family; I feel like I’ve come home.”