‘HK PLUTORIOUS’ ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW EP ‘THE SUGAR’

Fast rising Russia based, Nigerian Singer and song writer HK Plutorious, has announced, ‘The Sugar’ EP, on the Label HK Worldwide Music. The 8 Track set, which is currently in the works, features production by ‘Fiveooh’ and ‘Mykah’ and will be available on all platforms, by December 2019. The 27 year old promising act, who is an Afrobeat, dancehall and Raggae fusion Artiste, has 4 songs currently enjoying massive airplay, amongst which are, ‘The chicks and the Monster’ which has a dancehall groove, ‘Koko Love’ which has a sweet and melodious afrobeat tune, and turned out to be one of fans favourite, was released in 2018. Also ‘Papilo’ and ‘what’s up ’which Features HK Plutorious alongside Phabrick which were released in 2019.

The Rising star further added that he will be kicking off his European and African Tour in the first quarter of 2020.

Listen to Koko love : https://song.link/i/1357937024

Listen to The chicks and the monster: https://song.link/i/1387272212

Listen to Papilo : https://song.link/i/1458070039

Listen to Whats up: https://song.link/i/1455682838

Growing up in Nigeria, Hk Plutorious started singing as a little boy in the church, and soon became the best Tenor singer at the age 9. Thanks in no small part to the influence of his sister, who was then a musician, who always took him along to the studio, and exposed him to new musicians and new Genre of music. Hk Plutorious’ first attempt at music was in 2009, when he formed ‘The Mega Boys’ group with his friends back then in Nigeria, he was undoubtedly the most talented and the backbone of the group, which recorded several songs, and later went ahead to promote them, in the famous ‘Alaba International market’, where the success story of many big acts in Nigeria started, the likes of Wizkid,Tuface and Dbanj. The Mega boys took no time to dissolve as a result of financial constraint which brought about inability to promote their songs constantly.

Hk Plutorious later came in contact with music producer ‘Fiveooh’ on the internet, the two soon became friends, and after constant interaction, Fiveooh soon had a positive influence on Hk, and this made him set up a recording studio, and started off as a music producer and worked with various artistes. Hk soon became a singing sensation himself and started singing professionally. Hk Plutorious’ music was highly influenced by Beenie man, Bob marly, Lucky Dube and Eric Donaldson.

Hk Plutorious performed alongside ‘Mayorkun’ during the 2018 FIFA world cup in St Petersburg Russia, at the ‘AMAC Night’

He was also featured at the ‘Black Invasion Music Festival’ in St Petersburg Russia.

The Emerging star promised his fans to expect sweet vibes and good music from ‘The Sugar EP’ and also in subsequent works.

