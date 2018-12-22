Hit Songs of Sam & Dave Continue To Remain Relevant In Use of National Commercials

The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore’s Grammy award-winning voice has been heard around the globe, across multiple music genres connecting audiences of all generations for more than 50 years. Sam Moore found musical fame as one half of the ’60s powerhouse duo Sam & Dave. With 1967’s hit “Soul Man,” the duo found lasting fame, defined a genre, and altered the course of music history. Their signature sound influenced a diverse array of musical talents, including Al Green, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Tom Petty, Phil Collins, Elvis Costello, Billy Joel and so many others.

Sam & Dave’s music and personas inspired The Blues Brothers, and their hits have appeared on the soundtracks of more than a dozen films. Now, circa 2018, their music continues to remain relevant in today’s pop culture as national brands such as Walmart are currently using “I Thank You” within their holiday commercial. Watch here: ispot.tv/ad/IYtw/walmart-christmas-meal-i-thank-you-song-by-sam-and-dave. In addition, “Hold On, I’m Coming” was used in the 2018 Lincoln Summer Special Sale commercial as a mashup with Camila Cabello. Watch here: youtu.be/Q-hIcirrLiA

Speaking of “Hold On, I’m Coming,” the iconic Nancy, who has starred in newspapers around the world for over 80 years, featured Sam & Dave in a holiday themed comic strip.

Moore is the recipient of numerous awards including the coveted NARAS Heroes Award, an AFTRA AMEE Lifetime Achievement Award, the ETAM Living Legend Award, Rhythm & Blues Foundation Pioneer Award, and a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame for “Soul Man,” and in 2016 his star was permanently placed in the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2019, Moore will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by The Recording Academy as part of Sam & Dave.

Moore, 83, continues to record and perform to critical acclaim as a solo artist and as a guest performer for dozens of his musical friends.

About The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore:

The first 20-plus years of Sam Moore’s sensational career began by lending his unmistakable lead vocals to soul duo Sam & Dave. The 1967 smash hit “Soul Man,” catapulted the duo’s career up the Pop and R&B Charts, selling more than 10 million records worldwide and ultimately an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Moore also scored critical acclaim and numerous awards as a solo artist for more than 35 years, performing at some of the world’s most iconic and notable venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry, Royal Albert Hall, Nippon Budokan, The John F. Kennedy Center, The White House, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. Moore has recently joined Florida International University (FIU) as an Artist in Residence for their Center of Humanities to build a program around the artist histories that shaped our culture through music.

For more information on The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore visit sammoore.net.

# # #