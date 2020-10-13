Hit Single ‘DWADE’ by Diamond Doll Remix Featuring Trina, Ball Greezy

Miami’s hottest rapper on the rise, Dyamond Doll, just released a hot new remix of her first hit single, “DWADE.” Making the song even more fire, the remix features Miami nativesTrina, Ball Greezy, and DJ Irie – Miami Heat’s Official DJ! This Friday, October 9th, Dyamond Doll is releasing “Automatic” featuring Legaxy and Tory Lanez.

Listen to the “DWADE” Remix Here

After getting huge recognition in the Miami scene this summer, the talented newcomer 27-year-old Dyamond Doll has shaken up the block for everyone in the rap game. Her first single “DWADE” pays homage to her hometown, just in time for the Heat to make a basketball run too. The time is now for Miami to become the number one city in rap again. “DWADE” surpassed 800,000 views on YouTube. The original single was supported by Miami legends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union (watch them vibe here).

In September, Dyamond Doll dropped her latest single, Cut Her A$$ a Check, and has continued to make noise in the hip hop world. A talented lyricist with a tight flow, her talent is undeniable and she’s taking the Miami sound to the next level, being her true self and unapoligally sexy and in control of who is. Dyamond is a new artist to watch out for.

Get to know Dyamond. You won’t be disappointed. Looking forward to having her featured.