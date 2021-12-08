HipHop And Country Collide on Mulit-Platnum Country Star Colt Ford’s New Video, “Hood”

Known for his all-star collaborations, multi-platinum country rap star Colt Ford teamed up with legendary hip-hop superstar Kevin Gates and Ford’s old friend, Grammy-award-winning producer, Jermaine Dupri, for a hot, new genre-bending music video, “Hood.” The action-packed video was directed by Ed Pryor for Hideout Pictures and filmed at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pike County Speedway in Mississippi.

The fast-paced music video features all three artists hanging out, performing, driving fast cars, and just having a good time. Written by Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Tursi, and Kevin Gates “Hood” is featured on Ford’s new EP, “Keys To The Country.” The song was produced by Noah Gordon and Colt Ford and co-produced by Shannon Houchins with additional remix production by Jermaine Dupri.

Commenting on the song and collaboration, Colt Ford said, ‘“Hood” fits me perfectly. I reached out to Kevin Gates through a friend and he loved the song. Jermaine Dupri and I have been making music together since we were kids. He is one of the best producers in the music industry. Period. He really liked the song and it just came together and I feel like it bridges some gaps.”

ABOUT COLT FORD:

Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up the pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick. Selling over three million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media, and hitting one billion-plus streams, the country artist’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”

FOLLOW COLT FORD: