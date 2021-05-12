Hip-Hop Mogul LALoveTheBoss to Release Hot Summer Hit, “Monkey.”

Summer 2021 is about to get sizzling with a new summer beat that brings female empowerment and rhythmatic musicality to the forefront of the season. “Monkey” is LALoveTheBoss’ debut single. It’s set to release on May 18, 2021. With 3.6 million followers on Instagram and years of experience as a music artist and performer, the up-and-coming star is ready to earn her spot as one of hip-hop’s most notable names.

LISTEN HERE: https://youtu.be/Y_48OVeVtnE

In describing how she wants fans to feel after listening to “Monkey,” LALoveTheBoss says, “I want people to know it is okay to be sexy, be a woman, but still be a boss at the same time, especially women…It’s empowering because women love sex just as much as men do. I got inspired to represent what makes the world go ‘round.”

Written by the unapologetic artist herself, “Monkey” is a summer anthem for women. The song perfectly represents her boldness and sexy femininity. “You wanna play monkey in the middle, but my monkey’s in the middle. It’s official, it’s not little,” blurts the song’s chorus. The music video for LALoveTheBoss’ single will come just a few short weeks after its initial release date.

The highly anticipated single is produced by multi-Grammy Award Winning producer Darius “Deezle” Harrison and Eric “88Fingaz” Parham of The Box Bangers Productions. LALoveTheBoss will release the single through her very own record label known as Boss Made Records. The 25-year-old is already a powerhouse rapper and an accomplished music industry professional, to say the least. Her latest “Monkey” release will prove just how talented LALoveTheBoss truly is.

Are you ready…

About Boss Made Records:

Led by Founder, President and CEO LALoveTheBoss with her manager and business partner Alease Garrett as COO, Boss Made Records (BMR) is “the MoTown effect in the new millennium.” Boss Made Records artists include LALoveTheBoss. LALoveTheBoss had always wanted to create her own record label because ownership is one of her core values. The past year finally gave her the opportunity to turn that dream into reality. Boss Made Records is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, award-winning music producers, publisher and record company rights. BMR label to align artists with 3X Grammy Award-winning music producer Darius “DEEZLE” Harrison and Eric “88Fingaz” Parham of the Box Bangerz and a variety of hit makers. Boss Made Records is made to be all-inclusive, offering everything from creating music, music videos to artist development, and media training. Boss Made Records features artists from an array of backgrounds, stories, and genres including hip-hop, R&B, to Pop and Alternative.