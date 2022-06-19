Hip-Hop Legend Dizzy Scratch Stops By ItzYourzRadio, Talks New Music and More

Dizzy Scratch, the artist/producer formerly known as Sir Scratch stopped by ItzYourzRadio to discuss a bevy of topics. Dizzy Scratch was one third of the legendary hip-hop trio Main Source.

Dizzy and ItzYourzRadio’s Donni-Oh! discuss the early years with Main Source, introducing Nas to the hip-hop world, contributing to legendary soundtracks such as Boyz N Da Hood, Juice, White Men Can’t Jump and House Party 2. They also discuss producing for such iconic artists such as Madonna, Whitney Houston, Nas, Levert, SWV, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah and more!top

Dizzy Scratch also talks about his new music, what inspires him and the reason behind his name change.

The really in-depth conversation drops many jewels that many may not know about. The conversation continues the on-going ItzYourzRadio segment, “The Legends Edition”. The Legends Edition pays homage to some of the most underrated and often overlooked artists/producers in music, along with some of the culture’s top Influencers.

Watch the entire conversation here.

