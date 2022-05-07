Hip-Hop Legend Billy Danze of M.O.P Remains “The Chief”, Even After Nearly 30 Years

Billy Danze of the legendary Hip-Hop duo M.O.P, recently joined ItzYourzRadio’s Donni-Oh! to discuss many topics. Danze paid homage to DJ Kay Slay. The Harlem hip-hop icon passed away April 17th. Billy Danze was included in two of DJ Kay Slay-produced classic posse cuts, “Rolling 50 Deep” and “Rolling 110 Deep”.

Donni-Oh! and Danze dug up some history too, discussing the back story to many of the classics from M.O.P’s deep catalog, including “How About Some Hardcore”, “Cold As Ice” and “Ante Up”. Billy Danze touched on M.O.P’s early 2000’s signing with Rocafella and G-Unit, as well as their close knit kinship with DJ Premier. Even after nearly 30 years in the game, Billy Danze has not taken his foot off the gas. His latest release, “The Re-Listening” is available on all streaming platforms. It features his latest single release, “The Chief”, in which he shares the significance of that song and much more. Click below.

Billy Danze Talks Nearly 30 Years of Hip-Hop and “The Chief”