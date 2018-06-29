HIP-HOP ARTIST Z. SMITH SIGNS WITH ARROW MUSIC AGENCY

Nashville based Hip-Hop artist Z. Smith recently signed an exclusive management deal with Arrow Music Agency. He released his latest album Smoke Before Fire in April 2018, with singles “Paint” and “Devastated” quickly becoming fan favorites.

“Z. Smith is a savvy songwriter with lyrics that are on point. His music has substance, depth, and a purpose. He has the ability to create his own lane in the business. We are excited to have Z. on the roster and share his music and brand with the masses.” – Chris Sobonya, President of A&R, Arrow Music Agency

Established in 2007, Arrow Music Agency has a focused mission to create, develop, market, and expand the business model of artists at all career levels. Serving a global roster of Pop, Electronic, DJs, Indie, Rock, and Country, Arrow Music Agency establishes goals and plans with artists to grow their revenue model in 5 target areas: music sales and digital content, live shows, merchandise/branding, sponsorships, and music licensing.

After recently moving to Nashville from the west side of Cincinnati, rapper Z. Smith wants to use his creatively refreshing lyrics to break Music City out of its country stereotype. Z. was inspired to start rapping by artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Futuristic, Logic, and Jake Miller, because of the various ways they use music as a form of storytelling. They taught Z. to use songwriting as an outlet for his emotions, which has allowed him to connect with fans on a more personal level than most artists.

After releasing his new album, Smoke Before Fire, Z. Smith is excited to keep making new music and get ready to start touring. Z. is signed with elite US based management company, Arrow Music Agency. Arrow is headed by Chris Sobonya (President), and represents a diverse roster of artists from around the globe. To contact Arrow, please email info@arrowmusicagency.com

For additional information, visit www.zsmithmusic.com and connect with Z. Smith on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.