Hip-Hop Artist SVRITE Releases New Single “Vibe”

Hip-hop artist SVRITE has just released his newest single, “Vibe.” Produced by Sample God, the song serves as a picture-perfect mirror of the title: from the beginning of the song, SVRITE establishes energy that resonates with the listener. Through effortlessly harmonizing over an acoustic style trap beat, he perfectly demonstrates his ability to incite emotion. SVRITE’s dedication to constantly evolving his sound is a refresher from the usual hip-hop norm. “Vibe” is currently available to stream and download on all digital music platforms worldwide.

The inspiration for “Vibe” comes from one epic Friday night where beauty met opportunity. SVRITE walked into a house party with his friends and was immediately enraptured with a stunning young woman that reminded him of the iconic superstar Selena. After the two finished dancing together, she grabbed his hand and took him away. “She sat me on a couch and danced on me for the rest of the night. No words, no bullshit, no drama, just vibes,” SVRITE explains. Later that night, SVRITE found himself in the studio and the rest was history.

Hailing from Orlando, FL, SVRITE began making music three years ago out of his mom’s closet. The Puerto Rican rapper continued to create songs and work on his craft while posting freestyles on social media. His music started to gain attention from listeners online, industry professionals, and media publications. Fast forward to 2020, SVRITEâ€™s incredible work ethic has him on track to release his third album. In just a few short years, heâ€™s already opened for artists like French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and DJ Drama. His music has garnered millions of streams across platforms and he has tapped into a loyal and active fanbase across the world. SVRITE’s sound traverses the terrain of modern hip hop while staying true to his own uniquely diverse style.

SVRITE’s “Vibe” is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide. Stay in the loop with SVRITE’s latest drops and journey by visiting SVRITE.com. You can also follow him on Instagram @Svrite and on Facebook/Twitter @SvriteMusic.