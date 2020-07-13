 Hillsong Young & Free Releases Two New Singles “World Outside Your Window” & “As I Am”

GRAMMY® nominated Hillsong Young & Free, the youth movement born out of Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia, announces the release of two brand new singles, “World Outside Your Window” and “As I Am.” Out today with accompanying live videos, the new music is a combination of studio and live recordings featuring lead vocals from Young & Free’s Josh Grimmett and Melodie Wagner. Listen to the new tracks here and watch the live videos here.

AUDIO TRACKS WITH LIVE VIDEOS AVAILABLE TODAY

“Verna Myers says “Diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance”.” We’ve been waiting a couple years for the right time to release ‘As I Am’ and we believe this is a timely song for the beautiful reality of Gods inclusive nature and diverse creation,” said Laura Toggs about “As I Am.” “We’re ALL welcome to sit at the table of the Lord… and as the ‘Young & Free’ team, we choose to stand in solidarity and say that ‘Black Lives Matter.’ May this song minister to those who are in pain right now and exhort us all to fight for equality, just as Jesus has made a way for every single one of us.”

About “World Outside Your Window,” Toggs continues, “Is it possible that there’s a world outside our windows that we could easily allow to pass us by? We have the best news in the world… so let’s not be silent, let’s lift our voice and make it loud… Jesus is the answer. ‘World Outside Your Window’ is a call to salvation that inspires an anthem for all creation. It’s full of faith and celebration that we believe is necessary as the world seeks answers in such tumultuous times.”

“World Outside Your Window” and “As I Am” are Young & Free’s fourth and fifth singles to drop in 2020 and release on the heels of the group’s current radio single “Never Have I Ever” that received eight adds out of the box, and is already appearing as “new & active” on the Christian Airplay and Hot AC charts. They also follow the group’s earlier breakout songs “Lord Send Revival” and “Best Friends,” which remains the highest audio debut of any Hillsong track to date, having already accumulated 6.3M+ global streams, peaking at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Young & Free continues to play an integral role in reaching this generation for Christ with their revamped contemporary approach. Since forming in 2013, Hillsong Young & Free has released three highly successful albums and more than 20 singles, acquiring over 459 million YouTube channel views and 1.2 BILLION global career streams (with a 700,000 plus global unit career consumption). With a combined social following of 3 million plus fans, Young & Free has seen seven No. 1 career singles and 10 Top 5 singles at Hot AC radio. Their debut album “We Are Young & Free” landed in the Top 25 on Billboard 200 while “Youth Revival” garnered the group its first-ever GRAMMY® nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (2017). Their recent single “Every Little Thing” hit #1 at Hot AC radio for eight weeks, making it the longest running #1 for the band.

Their first album "We Are Young & Free" (2013) and EP, "This Is Living" (2015), garnered a No. 1 spot on Billboard Top Christian /Gospel Albums Chart. Their "Youth Revival" (2016) album spawned multiple No. 1's, landed in the Top 10 on Billboard's Digital Albums Chart, and garnered the band its first GRAMMY® nomination. Breakout singles "P E A C E" and "Love Won't Let Me Down" received positioning on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist reaching over 2.4M followers and "Love Won't Let Me Down" hit #1 at Hot A/C. With millions of followers engaging in the social conversation and support from the most prominent music outlets around the world, Young & Free has scored five No. 1 radio singles and eight Top 5 singles at Hot AC radio. Their latest studio album "III," has already amassed over 75 million streams and 75,000+ units in global consumption.