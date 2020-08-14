Hillsong Young & Free Announces New Album “All Of My Best Friends”

Hillsong Young & Free announces the release of their fourth career album “ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS.” Dropping worldwide Aug. 28, the project is available for preorder today with final single “Indescribable.” Packaged as a bundle single with live and studio versions of the song, “Indescribable” features lead vocals from Young & Free’s Melodie Wagner-Mäkinen. To coincide with preorders, Young & Free is also offering fans an array of exclusive music and merch bundles, including a free digital download of the album with any new apparel purchase. Preorder “ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS” here and listen to “Indescribable” here.

“The very essence of Young & Free is a sound that unlocks joy within our hearts, and I pray you sense that with this new album,” says Laura Toggs. “We’ve been waiting to release it at the right time. I think it’s important right now…that you get an infection of joy.”

The new compilation follows the group’s 2018 studio album “III” that earned the youth worship collective tremendous acclaim amassing over 75 million streams and 75,000+ units in global consumption. Recorded in Sydney, Australia, “ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS” features 13 live performance tracks and seven studio recordings, including previously released 2020 singles “Uncomplicated,” “As I Am,” “World Outside Your Window,” “Lord Send Revival,” “Best Friends,” and current radio track “Never Have I Ever” (#20 at Hot AC).

Young & Free’s 2020 singles have garnered more than 15 MILLION global streams to date. “Never Have I Ever” quickly gained radio momentum with eight adds out of the box; the track continues to gain momentum in the “new & active” category on the Christian Airplay and Hot AC charts. Their breakout single “Best Friends” which peaked at #1 on the Hot AC chart remains the highest audio debut of any Hillsong track to with more than 6.3 MILLION global streams.

Young & Free continues to play an integral role in reaching this generation for Christ with their revamped contemporary approach. Since forming in 2013, Hillsong Young & Free has released three highly successful albums and more than 20 singles, acquiring over 459 MILLION YouTube channel views and 1.2 BILLION global career streams (with a 700,000 plus global unit career consumption). With a combined social following of 3 MILLION plus fans, Young & Free has seen seven No. 1 career singles and 10 Top 5 singles at Hot AC radio. Their debut album “We Are Young & Free” landed in the Top 25 on Billboard 200 while “Youth Revival” garnered the group its first-ever GRAMMY® nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (2017). Their recent single “Every Little Thing” hit #1 at Hot AC radio for eight weeks, making it the longest running #1 for the band.

ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS Track Listing :

World Outside Your Window (Live) Never Have I Ever (Live) Best Friends (Live) Indescribable (Live) As I Am (Live) Uncomplicated New Thing Need Your Love (Live) Glimpse Keep On (Live) All My Life Everything I Could Want (Live) Lord Send Revival World Outside Your Window Never Have I Ever Best Friends Indescribable As I Am Uncomplicated Need Your Love

About Hillsong Young & Free:

GRAMMY® nominated Hillsong Young & Free is a youth movement born out of Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia. In this 30-year story, they have seen generations of people serving, leading and pioneering movements. Young & Free is comprised of a collective of young people who come together to make music for youth and young adults everywhere. Their first album “We Are Young & Free” (2013) and EP, “This Is Living” (2015), garnered a No. 1 spot on Billboard Top Christian /Gospel Albums Chart. Their “Youth Revival” (2016) album spawned multiple No. 1’s, landed in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Digital Albums Chart, and garnered the band its first GRAMMY® nomination. Their most recent album “III” (2018) peaked at the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Christian /Gospel Albums Chart and has already amassed over 75 million streams and 75,000+ units in global consumption. Breakout singles “P E A C E” and “Love Won’t Let Me Down” received positioning on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist reaching over 2.4M followers while “Love Won’t Let Me Down” hit #1 at Hot A/C. With millions of followers engaging in the social conversation and support from the most prominent music outlets around the world, Young & Free has scored five No. 1 radio singles and eight Top 5 singles at Hot AC radio.