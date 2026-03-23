Hillbilly Vegas Share New Single/Video “I Hope You Know”

Southern Rockers Hillbilly Vegas are sharing their new single & video for ”I Hope You Know”. The track is the 1st single from the Oklahoma based band’s upcoming album “A La Mode”, which is slated for release in May via Quarto Valley Records.

“I Hope You Know” is a song about the chaos of a relationship that’s deteriorated to the point of no return. The song is driven by guitars with a southern style, rocking blues groove – with just the right touch of grit that the band is known for.

The band’s Steve Harris says “I Hope You Know’ comes from a very personal experience in my life, but it’s a moment a lot of people recognize. It can be a romantic relationship, a friendship, family, or even a professional relationship. In my case, it was a professional relationship and a lifelong friendship that slowly deteriorated due to substance abuse. It’s realizing the person you trusted isn’t in control anymore, and that you can’t fix it for them. Sometimes the only thing left to do is let go and hope it gives them the motivation to fix themselves.”

The video for “I Hope You Know”, which was directed by GR1M (Chase Matthews, Crucifix), was filmed in Oklahoma and produced by the band. Harris explains the concept: “With the ‘I Hope You Know’ video, we paid tribute to where we come from and the music that built us. ’70s era rock was the greatest era of rock and roll. We kept it fun – like rock n’ roll is supposed to be and let the visuals reflect that golden age. We shot it at our warehouse during the worst snowstorm the U.S. had seen in 60 years, which forced us to keep it simple. Honestly, that made it even better.”

About H illbilly Vegas :

Hillbilly Vegas’ dynamic sound caught the ears of an independent label in Nashville in 2011, and their first album “Ringo Manor” was released and sold more than 10,000 copies – driven by the hit single “Little Miss Rough and Tumble”. The band has gone on to chart 5 songs on Billboard’s Rock charts, including “Let It Ride” – which remained on the chart for 13 weeks and reached #10, “Feels Good”, “High Time For A Good Time”, “Hell To Pay”, “Two Gun Town”, and fan favorite “Shake It Like A Hillbilly”.

The band has earned a reputation for rousing live shows – bringing a loud, party-like atmosphere that is all-inclusive. They’ve shown they have a broad appeal across different genres, pleasing crowds while performing shows with rockers Blackberry Smoke, The Kentucky Headhunters, Wolfsbane and Ted Nugent; along with country icons Alabama, Travis Tritt, Blake Shelton, and Wynonna Judd. Hillbilly Vegas has played before huge crowds at NASCAR events, as well as many major bike rallies, including the legendary annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally. They have a strong UK following, and have played the Maid of Stone and Steelhouse festivals. The band is managed by David Spero (Joe Walsh, Cat Stevens/Yusef Islam, Bad Company). Tour dates are being booked in support of the album release for later this year.

Hillbilly Vegas is:

Steve Harris – Lead Vocals

Stacy Thornburg – Guitar/Vocals

Geraldo Dominelli – Guitar/Keyboards (former Loverboy/Paul Rodgers)

Todd Ronning – Bass (former Bad Company)

Gunnar Molton (Drums)

About Quarto Valley Records

Founded by tech entrepreneur Bruce Quarto, the California-based independent label, Quarto Valley Records, represents Rock, Blues, Jazz and Americana genres with an impressive artist roster featuring legacy musicians Paul Rodgers, GRAMMY® award-winning Edgar Winter, Savoy Brown as well as the legendary talent that comprises The Immediate Family, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and renowned drummer and songwriter Tom Hambridge, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and percussionist Narada Michael Walden, blues-rock artist Sean Chambers, British blues sensation Bonham-Bullick, Wings member Denny Seiwell, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Al Staehely, singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer Steve Postell of The Immediate Family, esteemed Americana-Blues singer-songwriter David Starr, the soulful Richard T. Bear, pianist and songwriter John McAndrew, Oklahoma-based high-energy southern rock band Hillbilly Vegas and emerging artist Dominic Quarto.