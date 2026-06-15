Hillbilly Vegas Release New Album “A La Mode” , Focus Track “Miss America”

Rockers Hillbilly Vegas have released their new album “A La Mode”. Known for their relatable lyrics and raucous live shows, this latest LP showcases a band firing on all cylinders as their career continues to grow. The LP was self-produced at their home studio in Oklahoma and is available in digital, CD and Vinyl formats through Quarto Valley Records.

The album focus track is the hard-driving “Miss America”. The song delves into the seeming inevitability of troubles and strife when the fire of wanting someone overcomes rational thought. The band’s Steve Harris explains “It’s a love song for bad decisions. ‘Miss America’ is what happens when desire wins the argument and reason storms out”. The song is buoyed by chugging guitars, a thunderous rhythm section, and a sustained keyboard line with an earworm chorus that evokes the Rolling Stones, mixed with a dose of .38 Special for good measure.

“A La Mode” LP – Track Listing

Miss America (3:34) = Album Focus Track Down The Honkytonk (3:12) Let It Ride (3:11) Every Jukebox in Town (4:14) Find Me Yesterday (4:05) Mr. Midnight (Featuring Paul Rodgers) (3:24) Feels Good (3:21) Something Crazy (3:44) Bound To Run (4:01) I Hope You Know Holding On

The band has signed with renowned booking agency TKO, and dates are being finalized in support of the album release, with a tour starting in August.

About Hillbilly Vegas:

Hillbilly Vegas has been steadily growing an international Fan Base with 7 songs on Billboard’s Rock charts, including the 1st single from the “A La Mode” LP, “I Hope You Know” that reached #12 and “Let It Ride” – which remained on the chart for 13 weeks and reached #10. “Mr. Midnight” was written by and Features Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen, The Firm”)

The band has earned a reputation for rousing live shows – bringing a loud, party-like atmosphere that is all-inclusive. They’ve shown they have a broad appeal across different genres, pleasing crowds while performing shows with rockers Blackberry Smoke, The Kentucky Headhunters, Wolfsbane and Ted Nugent; along with country icons Alabama, Travis Tritt, Blake Shelton, and Wynonna Judd. The band is managed by David Spero (Joe Walsh, Cat Stevens/Yusef Islam, Bad Company).

Hillbilly Vegas is:

Steve Harris – Lead Vocals

Stacy Thornburg – Guitar/Vocals

Geraldo Dominelli – Guitar/Keyboards (former Loverboy/Paul Rodgers)

Todd Ronning – Bass (former Bad Company)

Gunnar Molton (Drums)

About Quarto Valley Records

Founded by tech entrepreneur Bruce Quarto, the California-based independent label, Quarto Valley Records, represents Rock, Blues, Jazz and Americana genres with an impressive artist roster featuring legacy musicians Paul Rodgers, GRAMMY® award-winning Edgar Winter, Savoy Brown as well as the legendary talent that comprises The Immediate Family, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and renowned drummer and songwriter Tom Hambridge, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and percussionist Narada Michael Walden, blues-rock artist Sean Chambers, British blues sensation Bonham-Bullick, Wings member Denny Seiwell, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Al Staehely, singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer Steve Postell of The Immediate Family, esteemed Americana-Blues singer-songwriter David Starr, the soulful Richard T. Bear, pianist/songwriter John McAndrew, and Oklahoma-based high-energy southern rock band Hillbilly Vegas.