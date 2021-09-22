High Street Embark on Revival Tour and Unveil “Bad Blood”

The fierce new track from High Street illustrates the departure from a relationship that veered close to being toxic. The band describes the single as “another parting of ways song, although a bit more complex.” Those complexities are aptly conveyed in the song with each layer of the guitar (Findling) drums (Nikales) and bass (Metaxas), all driven by Noxigen’s exhilarating vocals. “Disappointment, acceptance, understanding, and resolution with the situation reflected in the lyrics,” High Street explains. The deliberate intention behind each note is emphasized by the blues-influenced instrumentation that makes this song stand out as a rarity in the genre.

High Street got its roots in lead guitarist Erik Findling’s Chicago attic. The young middle-schooler at the time – who first picked up a guitar at the age of four – enlisted his brother, Kurt, to assemble a group with some of their musically-inclined classmates. Their attic rehearsal space looked out onto the corner of High Street, inspiring the band’s name. While still in junior high, High Street’s musical prowess surpassed some of the city’s most seasoned music veterans. It allowed them to play at renowned Chicago venues such as The Double Door, Hard Rock Café, and Subterranean. As the band garnered more success, Findling began to compose original music for the group, and soon after, the band collaborated and recorded albums with acclaimed producer Sean O’Keefe, who is best known for his work with Fall Out Boy. When it came time for the members to go off to college, the band parted ways. With this new development, Findling decided to pursue solo work, exploring different genres, and playing at a multitude of different venues. Once he moved back to Los Angeles, he felt inspired to start the band back up again. The band’s rebirth now includes the sensational vocals of Noxigen, Nic Metaxas on bass, and Brando Nikales on drums. Each member of the four-piece outfit brings a fresh new take on the hard rock genre. Using his background in Indian classical music, Noxigen delivers awe-inspiring vocals that fuse perfectly with Nikales’s energetic drumming and Findling’s chill-inducing guitar and Metaxas’s rhythmic bass,

High Street’s “Bad Blood” knocks over yet another domino on the band’s road to success. The single is now available on digital streaming platforms, and keep an eye out for a show date near you as they embark on their Revival Tour this fall. For more information, check out their website, HighStreetOfficial.com, and follow them on Instagram @Highstreetofficial.

9/23/21 – Yucca Tap Room, Tempe, AZ

9/25/21 – Marquis Lounge, San Bernardino, CA

10/7/21 – Tiki Bar, Costa Mesa, CA

10/14/21 – Pourhouse, Oceanside, CA

10/29/21 – Canyon Club, Montclair, CA

11/4/21 – Til-Two Club, San Diego (w /FairPlay & The Kinky Velvets), CA

11/11/21 – Transplants Brewing Co., Palmdale, CA

11/26/21 – The Dive Bar, Las Vegas, NV

12/10/21 – Molly Malone’s, Los Angeles, CA