High Street Delivers Adrenaline-Fueled Single, “Swallow Your Pride”

Hard rock band High Street has released their latest single, “Swallow Your Pride.” This latest release from the band is an anthemic, heart-pounding cathartic track that motivates listeners to stay strong through hard times while simultaneously letting them know that they’re not alone. Propelled by explosive guitar riffs and impassioned vocals, “Swallow Your Pride” is a track that grips your earbuds and ceases to let go, long after the song has ended. It’s now available to download and stream on digital platforms worldwide.

The top-notch rock single will get your adrenaline pumping and inspire you to become the best version of yourself while acknowledging that that journey is not easy. The goal of the single was to tap into what it’s like to experience traumatic times, but weather the storm to come out on the other side. Often, the pressure that we find ourselves under can disrupt our lives and cause us great pain, but how we respond will change the course of that expedition. “It’s about fighting with inner anxiety and fear till the point of realization that the only way to heal is letting go of their ego and pride and see the tough period through,” the band explains.

High Street got its roots in lead guitarist Erik Findling’s Chicago attic. The young middle-schooler at the time – who first picked up a guitar at the age of four – enlisted his brother, Kurt, to assemble a group with some of their musically-inclined classmates. Their attic rehearsal space looked out onto the corner of High Street, inspiring the band’s name. While still in junior high, High Street’s musical prowess surpassed some of the city’s most seasoned music veterans and allowed them to play at renowned Chicago venues such as The Double Door, Hard Rock Café, Subterranean, among others. As the band garnered more success, Findling began to compose original music for the group, and soon after, the band collaborated and recorded albums with acclaimed producer Sean O’Keefe, who is best known for his work with Fall Out Boy. When it came time for the members to go off to college, the band parted ways. With this new development, Findling decided to pursue solo work, exploring different genres, and playing at a multitude of different venues. Once he moved back to Los Angeles, he felt inspired to start the band back up again. The band’s rebirth now includes the sensational vocals of Sashank Venkatesh, Nic Metaxas on bass, and Brando Nikales on drums. Each member of the four-piece outfit brings a fresh new take on the hard rock genre. Using his background in Indian classical music, Venkatesh delivers awe-inspiring vocals that fuse perfectly with Nikales’s energetic drumming and Findling’s chill-inducing guitar and Metaxas’s rhythmic bass.

"Swallow Your Pride" is an electrifying single created to inspire and support listeners–an ode to the tough times that we all experience.