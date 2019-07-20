High Country Radio/Boone, NC Appoints Jeff Brown Cluster PD

HIGH COUNTRY RADIO/BOONE, NC has named JEFF BROWN PD for Country WMMY-WWMY (HIGHWAY 106 and 102-3), News/Talk WATA-A, Classic Hits WZJS Top 40 WXIT (PULSE BOONE) and Gospel WECR-A (GLORY 1130). He will also do afternoons on WMMY-WWMY.

“This position is a perfect fit for JB. He’s coming home to the High Country and we welcome him with open arms,” HIGH COUNTRY RADIO GM ROBIN LINEBERGER said. “In the short time he’s been here, our sound has improved by leaps and bounds. I couldn’t be happier to have him on our team.”

“It’s exciting to return to BOONE, the town of my Alma Mater (APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY) after all this time, and I’m thrilled to be back home after more than 20 years,” JEFF BROWN said. “We have a great staff and a lot of energy, and we’re going to make some great local radio!”