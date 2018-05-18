Here’s The Lineup For KIIS/Los Angeles’ Wango Tango Village

Free Village Lineup

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES unveiled the lineup for WANGO TANGO VILLAGE, taking place on JUNE 2nd at EXPOSITION PARK/CHRISTMAS TREE LANE adjacent to BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM and the LA COLISEUM. The show will feature performances by JACK & JACK, SABRINA CARPENTER, LAUV, LOGAN HENDERSON and FARRAH MECHAEL, with more to be announced.

KIIS FM’s FREE WANGO TANGO VILLAGE takes place before the main event, “iHEARTRADIO KIIS FM WANGO TANGO BY AT&T” happening inside BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM. The evening event will be hosted by RYAN SEACREST and will feature performances by ARIANA GRANDE, SHAWN MENDES, MEGHAN TRAINOR, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, NF, MIGUEL, JANELLE MONÁE, MARSHMELLO with a special guest performance by LOGIC, BACKSTREET BOYS and SABRINA CARPENTER, with more to be announced.