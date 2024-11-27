Her Leather Jacket Shares Gripping New Single “Madness In My Mind”

Her Leather Jacket, a rising alternative rock band, has just released their highly anticipated single, “Madness In My Mind.” This fiery track emphasizes the raw and unapologetic essence of a love that defies convention. The intoxicating song captures the intensity of human experiences through a powerful blend of rock, punk, and indie influences. “Madness In My Mind” is available now to stream and download on all platforms.

Produced and co-written by Aaron Gillespie of Underoath and The Almost, “Madness In My Mind” features gritty guitars and a dynamic rhythm section, perfectly capturing the fierce nature of unconventional connection. Her Leather Jacket is widely known for their unique ability to juxtapose vulnerability with a bold sonic approach, making them stand out in the alt-rock landscape. Their latest track, “Madness In My Mind,” exemplifies their artistic direction with intense emotion and raw energy, showcasing the band’s commitment to authenticity and pushing musical boundaries. The electrifying single was crafted to reflect the title’s energy, blending forceful melodies with heartfelt emotions, creating a soundscape as wild and passionate as the love it portrays. “We had the title in mind when we came to write that day,” the duo explains. “The whole song was really fun to write, and it lives up to the title. It’s really just about the eccentric type of love that’s not perfect to the outside world, but fuck that because it’s perfect to you.” On the heels of their second EP, The House That Chaos Built, Her Leather Jacket masterfully channels the commanding and tumultuous nature of unorthodox love through their poignant lyrics backed by a high-energy, rock-driven arrangement, amplifying its bold message. Mixed by Matt Huber (All Time Low, Boys Like Girls), the track builds around a relentlessly catchy beat, creating an anthemic backdrop that complements the song’s emotional core.

Her Leather Jacket is a rock duo based in Nashville, consisting of lead vocalist Manny Blu and drummer Wes Snyder. Their distinctive sound features a fusion of alternative and rock elements, drawing inspiration from artists like Good Charlotte, Blink-182, and The All-American Rejects. Blu moved to Nashville in 2018 to find the right environment to create the music he envisioned, and with best friend and drummer Wes Snyder by his side, they’ve been able to carve out a niche for themselves with a sound reminiscent of the early pop-punk/post-hardcore era. Their work has been recognized by prominent publications, including New Noise Magazine, Kill The Music, and antiMusic. After releasing their EP earlier this year, they’ve been cultivating a fresh sound with their new music and gearing up for a busy year ahead, with an upcoming tour with Tyler Hilton, special guest sets with Underoath, and the announcement of their addition to the lineup at next year’s When We Were Young Festival.

“Madness In My Mind” is a striking exploration of atypical love. The song’s lyrics embrace the beauty of a relationship that may appear imperfect to outsiders but feels entirely right to those experiencing it. With its infectious beat and heart-wrenching message, the track serves as an anthem for those navigating the complicated world of love, making it a standout addition to Her Leather Jacket’s growing discography. “Madness In My Mind” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide and be sure to check out their Instagram @HerLeatherJacketOfficial. For details on their upcoming tours and music, visit HerLeatherJacket.com.