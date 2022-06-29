Her Favorite Song new single by Chris Britt at Country radio: Download Now
Chris Britt is a singer/songwriter from Cleveland, Texas He has always loved Music and especially writing songs. He currently enjoys spending time co-writing with Local Texas artists and working on writing that next song.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Chris Britt
Song Title: Her Favorite Song
Publishing: Oak Strings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Her Favorite Song
Record Label: Oak Strings Entertainment
|Radio Promotion:
|James Williams Promotions
|James Williams
|615-264-3456
|williamspromotions3@comcast.net