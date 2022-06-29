Chris-Britt-cover.jpg

Her Favorite Song new single by Chris Britt at Country radio: Download Now

Chris Britt is a singer/songwriter from Cleveland, Texas He has always loved Music and especially writing songs. He currently enjoys spending time co-writing with Local Texas artists and working on writing that next song.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Chris Britt
Song Title: Her Favorite Song
Publishing: Oak Strings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Her Favorite Song
Record Label: Oak Strings Entertainment
Radio Promotion:
James Williams Promotions
James Williams
615-264-3456
williamspromotions3@comcast.net

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2022

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC