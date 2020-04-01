Henry The Archer Releases Powerful New Single “Venus”

Critically-acclaimed producer-vocalist-songwriter Henry the Archer releases tempestuous new single, “Venus”. Henry the Archer’s powerful vocals coupled with the drum heavy production make this one of the band’s strongest releases to date. It follows his charismatic single, “The Bad”.

Texas-based Indie rock artist, Henry the Archer has been a revered artist in the Dallas/FT Worth area for consecutive years. He was named “2017’s Male Vocalist of the Year” by the Dallas Observer Music Awards, sharing the company of Grammy Award singer Leon Bridges. Henry the Archer and his band were named Fort Worth Magazine’s “Music Group of the Year” two years in a row (2018 & 2019). Their hit song, “Means Nothing” has amassed over half a million streams on Spotify.

On “Venus,” Henry the Archer showcases his wide vocal range. The track, which originated just outside of Venus, TX, was inspired by a very vulnerable time in the artist’s life. He explains, “The idea for this song was originally inspired by the emptiness I once felt inside, when I was physically distant from those who made me feel whole. I couldn’t do much of anything about it.” His vulnerability is what makes this a truly unique release for the once New Jersey Native, “This track was just a little extra personal at the time I was writing it. Venus fits into my body of work by increasing how connected I am to my lyrics, and decreasing the limits I’v put on my vocal dynamics in past releases. Simply put, this track is a part of me”.

The band consists of Bassist Charles Marchbanks, Drummer Kevin Geist, and Trombonist Tom Urquat aka “Biscuits.” In the absence of their drummer, Kevin, due to a severe injury, the band will be off the road for the coming months. In the meantime, Henry the Archer is gearing up for an acoustic single release in the Summer and a full length album with the band in 2021. Stay tuned-in to one of the premier artists/bands in the Lone Star State, by following Henry the Archer on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or visiting https://www.henrythearcher.com/.