Henriette Announces EP For Valentine’s Day New Country Single “Crash Like This”

When falling in love, the world consists of opposites. Feeling cold and hot, the world is spinning slowly and fast at the same time, the sense of time is lost while racing through the galaxy in slow motion. At this moment many slam on the brakes and get back to reality. But isn’t it much better to simply devote to it, lose control, let go, step on the gas and crash with 100 % abandon? This is exactly what Henriette invites to in her new single “Crash Like This” with passionate audacity. With the third single taken from her EP, to be released on February 14th, 2020, via Dr. Music Records, Henriette now shows her feisty side after the successful, charming Indian Summer catchy tune “Dream Boy” and the melancholic “Lighthouse”. The German Country Pop shooting star expresses these euphoric, stormy emotions in the music video produced by Liam Ethan Salzmann.

Henriette’s new single “Crash Like This” is now available at the following digital download shops and streaming services: Amazon (DE) | Amazon (ES)| Amazon (FR) | Amazon (IT) | Amazon (UK)| Amazon (US) | iTunes | Google Play | SMStracks| Spotify | Apple Music | Deezer | Tidal

Together with the two producers Jay Tooke, drummer of the legendary band The Steel Woods and James Robertson, well-known guitarist for e.g. Lindi Ortega and Dragonette, Henriette produced the five tracks in Nashville. In the following trailer, the Berliner by choice reveals how the collaboration came about, how the American Country metropolis inspired her and how the songs of the EP were created: https://youtu.be/0VyVSZJ6jfU

Pure, real, simple, without filter, that’s how Henriette considers herself. She doesn’t use an artist’s name because she sings from heart to heart and just wants to be herself. Growing up in a small town in the wild west of Germany, she was practically instilled with music through her mother’s milk. Together with her father, she has been on stage since primary school age, singing and dancing, playing the piano. During this time, she also comes in touch with American music for the first time, which lovingly enthralls her and never lets her go. At the age of 19, she moved to Leipzig to study popular music with a focus on Jazz/Musical at the University of Music and Theatre. After a few theatre roles in major productions and musicals, however, she’s going back to her roots. Henriette writes more again, collaborates with the Berlin guitarist Jo Gehlmann and is hired as a Country and Folk vocalist at the legendary Wintergarten Varieté in Berlin. Then, in autumn 2018, she follows her inner compass and sets off for the Mecca of Country Music, Nashville. She begins writing songs, performs, takes voice lessons, establishes contacts. Then, the fairy dust comes into play and the already mentioned producers become fond of the young singer. Back in Germany, she has lots of stories and her debut EP under her belt. Sounds like a fairy tale also feels like one.

The young Country singer is also very well received in the Netherlands, where she is nominated at the Fair Play Country Music Awards in the five categories ‘Shining Star 2020 Female’, ‘Country Music/Modern Pop Rock/Original: Amazing Female Voice 2020’, ‘Folk/Americana/Bluegrass Original: Amazing Female Voice 2020’, ‘Pop/Rock Original: Amazing Female Voice’ and ‘Songwriter of the Year 2020 Female’. One more good reason to pre-order HENRIETTE’s enchanting EP now at one of these international record and download stores: Amazon (DE) | Thalia | Buecher.de | Weltbild | JPC | WOM| Grooves | CeDe | ExLibris | Falter | Moluna| Amazon (US) | MVD | ElectricFetus.com| Amazon (UK) | Plastic Head | Barnes&Noble | Amazon (FR) | Fnac | Amazon (ES) | Amazon (IT)| iMusic.dk | WowHD.nl | HMV | Lohaco | Google Play | SMStracks

Henriette managed to attract attention in a pretty short time with her cheerful, honest character and especially her great voice and not only to breathe new life into the Country scene as well as to gain new fans. Those can now also look forward to the following concerts presented by Wizard Promotions as support for US Singer-Songwriter John Craigie at the beginning of February or to Henriette’s gig at the 10th International Country Music Meeting in Berlin:

03.02.2020 DE-Hamburg, Nochtwache w/ John Craigie

04.02.2020 DE-Berlin, Auster Club w/ John Craigie

05.02.2020 DE-München, Feierwerk w/ John Craigie

08.02.2020 DE-Berlin, Fontanehaus, 10. International Country Music Meeting

16.-18.10.2020 DE-Halle, Country Messe Halle

For the latest news and upcoming tour dates of the Country Pop vocalist, we recommend a regular visit of Henriette’s website www.henriette.one and her social media profiles at www.facebook.com/music.henriette and www.instagram.com/henriettemusic. Check also her artist profile for more information about the musician and her EP to be released on Valentine’s Day.