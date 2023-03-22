Hematite Showcase Western Rock Storytelling on “Run Devil Run”

Today Hematite release “Run Devil Run,” the group’s final single before the long-awaited release of their debut EP “Speak of the Devil” on March 31, 2023. The duo, consisting of vocalist Davey Muise (Vanna, Trove) and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Gaultier (Big 50, To Speak of Wolves, He is Legend), are bringing their profound musical capabilities from the hard rock scene into the wild world of western music. The two unsuspecting genre influences meld together to showcase the masterful storytelling and lyrical imagery that envelopes Hematite’s multi-layered soundscapes.

“This song was written at a time of my life when I felt like I couldn’t slow down or hell would catch up with me. That maybe if I keep pushing through the flames I won’t get burnt. It’s kind of a take on how we don’t check in on ourselves until it’s too late. Until there’s hell to pay. The reality is once you put yourself into so many fires, you either burn out or become the flame yourself, burning everything around you. In this song, I felt like I was doing both.” -HEMATITE

From the ashes of metal and heavy rock forged to create a new direction while taking pages out of timeless western and classic country, Hematite is doing twangy in their own eerie way. With vocalist Davey Muise (Vanna, Trove) and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Gaultier (Big 50, To Speak Of Wolves, He is Legend) steering this creepy beast, they’ve navigated down a dark country/western path of old with newer gothic twists and turns all along the ride. Like Tom Waits took a road trip with Nine Inch Nails and Johnny Cash was driving stoned. Hematite’s debut single Big Bad Wolf is now streaming everywhere and the boys have future plans to bring this gothic western party to us live. Keep an eye out for performance dates and a new EP on the horizon, Hematite is just getting started.