Help Orange Amps Find Rare 1970s Effect Pedals

Orange Amplification manufactured the popular Phazer, Sustain and Distortion pedals at their UK Bexleyheath factory between 1977 to 1979. Probably one of the coolest things around at the time, these first ever Orange effects pedals are now very rare.

After seeing Orange users share images of various pedals, fans over at Orange’s Facebook page have requested Orange reissue these. During the COVID-19, like many people, Orange has been doing some housework; decluttering, sorting out, tidying up, clearing out. Mick Dines, who has been with the company since the early 70s, found the original, tea stained, schematics for the Phazer, Sustain and Distortion pedals and passed those onto the company’s current designer, Ade Emsley. However Orange have not been able to find the actual physical pedals and need help to get these reissues right.

The company is looking to reissue the iconic 1970’s pedals, with upgraded internals, but they need to find examples of the actual pedals to gather information about the exact size and dimensions of the original pedals and learn from the owners what made this special to them.

Is there anyone out there who owns and still uses a much loved 1970’s Orange Amps’ Phazer, Sustain or Distortion effect pedals? If yes, please contact Orange via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email them through their website https://orangeamps.com/contact/. Orange would love to talk to you.