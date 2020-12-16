Hello Halo & Fred Mascherino Debut Music Video For “Under The Starlight”

New York alt-rock band Hello Halo and acclaimed guitarist Fred Mascherino (Taking Back Sunday, The Color Fred, Terrible Things) have come together for the release of the ethereal ballad “Under The Starlight” and now they’re debuting the official music video; watch here. Recorded live to tape at Mascherino’s home studio, the song really speaks to the present-day turbulent social and emotional climate, while offering solace and a hopeful tone.

“Our peril is mostly of our own making, born of manufactured ideological incompatibility,” lead singer/songwriter Paul Nathaniel shares. “We know we are stuck together and must find a way to productively coexist despite our differences. Yet we’ve been at each other’s throats for decades, cemented in a ceaseless psychological civil war. Shaping our culture to think in extremes, politicizing every aspect of modern life…My hope is that ‘Under the Starlight’ helps validate the anxious and distraught while preserving their hope and curiosity for what is to come. The future is a mystery we all help discover and define.”

Fred Mascherino–producer and featured guitarist on the track–got involved with HELLO HALO in a very organic way. “Jon [guitarist] would come over to the studio and we’d write together. One Sunday, he showed me something he wrote the day before and I started playing chords under it. We set up two mics and just recorded it live. We were instantly excited about what we were hearing. We felt like there was such a deep vibe to the parts. When we added singing later, we were intent on keeping that same feeling and [lead singer] Paul totally nailed it. We decided to use the original live guitars on the final mix and it seems to give it that depth that a live performance has. Sometimes that imperfect push and pull of people playing off of each other is actually perfect.”

“Under The Starlight” is the first new music to be released since HELLO HALO’s debut album Maybe This Can’t Wait (April 2020) and will not be the last to come of this partnership. Mascherino and the band are working on several other songs that will be released in the coming months.

