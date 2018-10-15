Heidi West To Voice Rancheria Radio’s Sage Format

JACKSON RANCHERIA BAND of MIWUK INDIANS digital music enterprise RANCHERIA RADIO inks veteran voiceover talent HEIDI WEST for their newly branded AC format SAGE. RANCHERIA RADIO is comprised of four digital music formats,- SPIN Top 40, The FUZE Alternative/Active Rock, SAGE Mainstream AC, and The RANCH Country.

“When I first heard about the opportunity to work with SAGE, I downloaded the app and immediately fell in love!” said WEST, who is currently represented by THEMIXGROUP.COM. “The music mix is incredibly appealing with a variety that is just right, every song! It’s an honor to voice this wonderful product, and work with the amazing team at JACKSON RANCHERIA CASINO RESORT!“

“We are extremely excited to have HEIDI as part of the team, and the official voice of SAGE,” Broadcast PD JUSTIN VALENCIA said. “HEIDI is an exceptional voice talent and she is going to bring SAGE full circle. She’s the perfect fit and going to take us to the next level.”