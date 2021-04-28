Heather Youmans “A Little Closer To Happy” New Release: Radio/Media Download

Heather Youmans gets set to take flight with the release of her new single “A Little Closer To Happy” & radio seems very excited. She is a Los-Angeles-based singer-songwriter, acclaimed vocalist, bassist and actress. The “essence of a Southern California singer/songwriter” (American Songwriter Magazine), Heather’s music spreads happiness. It’s honest, uplifting and influenced by a range of dynamic women in music, including: HAIM, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Sheryl Crow, Sara Bareilles, Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple, Joss Stone and Donna Missal. Through the years, she has written/recorded original music featured in Forbes, Parade Magazine and the LA Times, played on Top40 radio and in movies – including “Flicka 2” (alongside country music icon Clint Black), “Marley and Me 2” and “High Strung,” premiering at TCL Chinese Theatre. She opened for Sting and the late Natalie Cole at a Unicef event, and has sung the national anthem solo for the LA Kings and 20,000 fans at Staples Center on New Years Eve. In Fall 2020, she released single SHINE, channeling good vibes, self-love and sunshine–and appeared as the “Tap Dancer” on FOX’s new hit singing show “I Can See Your Voice.” A Little Closer To Happy” is the next chapter in her pursuit of happiness, as she continues to spread optimism and positive energy to fans. For the latest on Heather’s upcoming projects, follow her on Spotify and Instagram.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Heather Youmans

Song Title: A Little Closer To Happy

Publishing: Heather Youmans

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: A Little Closer To Happy

Record Label: Independent