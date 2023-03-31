Heather Lynn “Love Of Your Life” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Heather Lynn’s newest single, “Love Of Your Life” tells the story of a love between a man and his guitar. Heather sings of a woman who doesn’t “want to share the one she loves” and even though he loves her faithfully, there’s always “one thing he’ll love more than her”.

Heather has been heavily influenced over the years by hit country stars today such as Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Martina McBride. When Heather is not playing music she is actively involved in the Joslin Diabetes Center as well as ASPCA.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Heather Lynn

Song Title: Love Of Your Life

Publishing: Heather Lynn

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Love Of Your Life

Record Label: Twelve Seventeen