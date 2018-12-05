Heather DeLuca Now Driving You Home On WSJO/Atlantic City

Heather DeLuca Segues To Afternoons

As unveiled on her FACEBOOK page, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WSJO (SOJO 104.9)/ATLANTIC CITY Brand Manager HEATHER DELUCA officially has moved from middays to afternoons, from 3-7p. New to middays is CHELSEA CORRINE, who crosses the hall from the same daypart on Country sister WPUR (CAT COUNTRY 107.3).

DELUCA notes that the station is one of a handful with an almost entire female air staff, starting with BROOKE & JUBAL (he’s a he) in the morning, the aforementioned CORRINE and DELUCA in their respective dayparts and LISA PAIGE at night.