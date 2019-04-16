“HEARTS DESIRE” SINGLE PRE-ORDER ANNOUNCED BY ON-THE-RISE PERFORMER AND SONGWRITER, JUSTIN KEMP

On-the-rise country artist and songwriter Justin Kemp has announced the pre-order for his upcoming single co-written with his father and titled “Hearts Desire.” The single follows his last single, “Better Man,” which stayed on Hot Tracks for 11 weeks on Apple Music and his well received single “”Steppin’ Stone” released in June 2018. Pre-order the single here and listen here.

“I am very excited to release “Hearts Desire,” I feel it may be our best one so far. It means the world to have an entire team working with us on this project. It was definitely an awesome experience recording in Beaird studios on this song, Larry and his team are top notch,” said Justin Kemp. “Big thanks to our amazing manager Jill Pavel and our new publicist Bev Moser, they have put in a lot of work to make sure this release is bigger and better than anything we have done in the past.”

The emotional tune spells out the adrenalin rush of new love and feelings of the heart when meeting that special individual and the song brings those feelings out making you want to be with your special someone.

“Hearts Desire” was recorded in Nashville by Larry Beaird at Beaird Music Group studio with renowned industry session players, Evan Hutchings – Drummer nominated ACM 2018 Drummer of the Year, (Jimmie Allen, Josh Turner, Danielle Bradbery, Rascal Flatts), Eli Beaird – bass guitar (Chase Rice and Shania Twain), Troy Lancaster – Electric Guitar (Blake Shelton, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich and Joe Nichols), Alex Wright – Piano (RaeLynn and Hunter Hayes), Scotty Sanders – Steel (Cody Johnson, Ray Scott and Montgomery Gentry) Larry Beaird – producer and acoustic guitar (Randy Travis, Charlie Pride, Joey & Rory and Willie Nelson.)

About Justin Kemp:

Justin Kemp was born and raised in Hobbs, New Mexico on the Texas Border. Growing up in a musical family he was heavily influenced by the great Merle Haggard, George Jones, Keith Whitley, and all of the legends going back to the 1970’s. Once he picked up the guitar at the age of eleven there was no turning back. He began songwriting in High School and pursued music at South Plains College in Levelland, TX. With the support of his father, David Kemp, who also plays bass with the band, the Justin Kemp Band was born. Justin co-writes many of the original songs the band records and performs with his father, including Steppin’ Stone, which released in advance of their performance in Nashville during CMA Fest 2018.

Justin and the band tour nationally and he also performs as a trio with David and their fiddle player Megan Poppe. They have opened for many major acts including Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Josh Abbott Band, Kevin Fowler, and Wade Bowen to name a few. Justin was also invited to play at Craig Campbell’s legendary Corn Hole Tournament this past June at CMA Fest 2018. With a 2019 Tour on the horizon the band is busy completing their second EP, and traveling back and forth to Nashville to get the job done.

